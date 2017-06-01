Sausage and Sweet Potato Shakshouka

A recipe for munching and brunching today…

Shakshouka is a dish that has recently found fame on instagram – it is posted almost as frequently as the perennial avocado toast and you are unlikely to scroll down your feed on a Sunday (brunching day) without it popping up. The recipe originates from the middle east and it consists of eggs that are poached in a spiced tomato sauce. Other ingredients are often combined into the sauce such as meats or beans but this varies from region to region. I have added sausage meatballs and sweet potato to this shakshouka recipe and suggested an optional sprinkling of coriander to top it all off. For me coriander is never optional – I love it and can not get enough of it: if you are not a fan however then any fresh herb would be a wonderful substitute. Coriander is definitely the marmite of herbs – you either love love love it or cannot stand it! My final note before I actually get down to writing the recipe is a tin of cooked black beans or chick peas would make a delicious alternative to the sausage if you are vegetarian or maybe after a slightly lighter meal!

Serves 2 (for a big serving or 4 for a smaller one – just add 2 more eggs)

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

300 g sausage meat

1 onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, finely diced

1 sweet potato, peeled and chopped into small chunks

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp chili flakes

400 g can of chopped tomatoes

2 eggs

large handful of fresh coriander

salt and pepper

Method

Set your grill to 280 degrees. Season the sausage meat with salt and pepper and shape into approximately 8 meatballs. Heat up the olive oil in a medium sized frying pan on a medium heat and then fry the meatballs off until they have browned up a little. Remove them from the pan and set to one side. Remove the leaves from the coriander stalks and then finely slice the stalks. Add them to the pan alongside the onion and garlic and fry for five minutes until soft. There should be enough oil from the sausages in the pan but if not add a little more olive oil. Pour the sweet potato to the pan and then add 1 tsp paprika, 1 tsp chili flakes and 1 tsp of ground coriander. Fry for another five minutes and then pour the tomato sauce over everything, season with salt, pepper and the remaining spices and stir to combine. Evenly place the sausages in the tomato sauce and leave everything to bubble away for 15 minutes. Use the back of a wooden spoon to make wells in the sauce and then crack the eggs into the wells. Leave the pan on the hob for 5 minutes and then transfer to the grill just to ensure that the eggs are cooked through. Sprinkle over the fresh coriander and serve with crusty bread for a delicious and warming dish perfect for any time of day!

