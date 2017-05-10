Patatas Bravas Baked Cod

Hey guys may I introduce you to your new go to recipe for the summer months?

I have had this recipe in the works since Christmas but postponed its publication until now as I thought it would be better enjoyed in the sun with a glass of chilled white wine rather than around the Christmas tree! It is one of those wonderful dishes that is both easy to make yet still seemingly super impressive – perfect to serve up to last minute guests!

The method really is as easy as sauteing chorizo in a pan with potatoes and tomatoes, topping them with cod and lemon and then roasting it all in the oven. But oh how wonderful the result is: the oil that the chorizo releases into the pan adds a crisp and colourful finish to the potatoes and a beautiful smokey quality to the cod. Basically chorizo is the star of the show today in terms of flavour – there is very little added seasoning apart from a generous sprinkle of parsley right before serving and the perennial salt and pepper.

This simplicity is, in my incredibly humble opinion, the best way to approach cooking fish. Fish is delicate in taste and in texture and therefore is generally better left alone – serve it with seasonal greens and a delicious side (patatas bravas for example…) and you will always end up with a delicious supper.

If you cannot get your hands on cod or it exceeds your budget (I only buy it when it is on offer) then both haddock and hake would be a lovely substitute.

I really hope that you all enjoy this recipe as I think it is one of my favourites so far and will definitely be adding it to my weekly roster of meals! In non food related business I have recently been featured on the WordPress discover page which was incredibly exciting so welcome to any new readers who have found my page through there.

Serves 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

400 g new potatoes, peeled and halved

150 g chorizo, sliced into bite sized chunks

200 g cherry tomatoes

500 g cod fillet, cut into four

1 tbsp butter

2 tbsp olive oil

1 lemon, finely sliced

salt and pepper

handful of parsley, finely chopped (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C. Par boil the potatoes in salted water for 5 minutes and drain. In an oven safe frying pan add the butter and 1 tbsp of olive oil. Add the chorizo and potatoes to the pan, season with salt and pepper and then fry, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes. Distribute the tomatoes evenly and lay the cod on top of the potatoes. Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the cod and season generously with salt and pepper. Lay slices of lemon over the cod and then place the pan in the oven for 10 minutes. To tell if cod is cooked break it apart gently with a fork – if it flakes easily then you know that the cod is done. Oven temperatures and cod thickness vary so it may up to 15 minutes to cook through. Remove the pan from the oven and serve the fish alongside seasonal greens.

