Greek Goddess Bowl

Bringing sunshine to your tables today with this twist on the traditional Greek Salad.

You may have noticed a slight shift in my recipes lately – I am gradually moving away from the cosy cuisine that I filled the winter months with and towards lighter, fresher recipes in an attempt to will sunshine back into my life. What dish can hail in the summer months better than a Greek salad? Brimming with beautiful vegetables, freshly picked herbs, creamy feta and a sharp tang from the lemon vinaigrette it is sheer perfection. I have also added in a handful of giant couscous which bulks this salad out a tad and brings in a delicious nutty undertone. If you take a purist approach to your salad making then feel free to skip the couscous however!

My suggestion? Serve this up with a stack of pitta bread and hummus for a healthy but heavenly lunch or as a side for your family barbecue this summer. The vinaigrette can also literally be adapted and added to any salad – substitute lemon juice for lime or orange juice or add fresh herbs.

Serves 4 

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes 

Ingredients

  • 350 g giant cous cous
  • 2 avocados, finely sliced
  • 1/2 cucumber, finely chopped
  • 1 red onion, finely sliced
  • 300 g cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 bunch fresh oregano, finely chop the leaves
  • 1 bunch fresh mint, finely chop the leaves
  • 100 g feta, crumbled
  • 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • juice and zest of 1/2 a lemon
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • salt and pepper

Method

  1. Cook the couscous according to packet instructions.
  2. Ensure that all of your vegetables are prepped according to the above directions.
  3. Place the red onion in a bowl with the lemon juice and vinegar and leave to stew whilst the couscous cooks.
  4. Drain the couscous and place it in a large bowl or platter. Add the cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, feta and herbs and stir to combine. Remove the onions from the vinegar and add to the bowl.
  5. Pour the vinegar/ lemon juice mixture into a jar and add the lemon zest and olive oil. Season generously with salt and pepper, screw the lid on the jar and shake until the mixture has thoroughly combined.
  6. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad and serve.

38 thoughts on “Greek Goddess Bowl

  15. Monte Parker says:
    I want to make this as soon as I get home! It’s so beautiful–even your avocado was perfect ❤ I might personally add Kalamata olives, I think they would go well with your current ingredients and add even more color to the spread!

  16. Mrs.S LDN says:
    Wow this looks so good!! I’ve been trying to move to lighter foods in the evening now the weather is nicer and the weather is on the up!

    Serious envy right now on your food pictures!!! Any tips to share on taking them? They look great 🙂 xx

    • Wish to Dish says:
      Thank you so much, what a lovely message! 😊 I always take photos in the day with no artificial lighting. I also consider the composition before I start cooking- so ensure I have a pretty backdrop and the food is placed well etc. Xxx

  18. Dewy says:
    What a great dish . Love your food photos. Another option is bulgur wheat . You just need to soak it, drain it and add it in. They are found in tabouli salads. Saves the cooking step.

