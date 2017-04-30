Hello again! Welcome to my first ever sip-able recipe.
Raspberries are one of my favourite ingredients to add both to deserts and drinks. I think that the sweet and light flavour works particularly well when married together with the tangy freshness of lemon, which is exactly what I have done with this raspberry lemonade fizz! I doubt that this recipe will need much of a sales pitch from me: it is crazy simple to make, refreshingly delicious and it only requires 4 ingredients (plus garnish). Sold? If not may I suggest topping this with prosecco for the perfect summer time cocktail.
One note to bear in mind with this recipe: lemonade tends to fall into two categories – it is either sweet or sharp and I am sure that everyone has their personal preference. I have tried to create a recipe that balances the two and is therefore not too saccharine or too tangy but you can adjust the sugar to lemon ratio accordingly depending on your taste.
Makes 1 jug of lemonade
Prep time: 10 minutes
Chilling time: 1 hour
Ingredients
- 300 g caster sugar
- 350 ml lemon juice
- 1.5 ltr water
- 150 g raspberries
- Ice cubes
- 1 lemon, thinly sliced (optional)
- Mint springs (optional)
- Prosecco (optional)
Method
- Pour the caster sugar into the bottom of your jug or pitcher. Add the lemon juice and stir until the sugar has dissolved.
- Add the water to the jug and stir to combine. Use your hands to crush the raspberries into the jug and stir thoroughly into the lemonade. The colour should turn from a cloudy yellow to pink as the raspberry juice is released.
- Add a handful of ice cubes to the jug and then place in the fridge to chill for 1 hour. This will also help the flavours marry together.
- To serve pour the lemonade into a glass, top with an ice cube, a spring of mint and a slice of lemon. To upgrade the drink even further add a swig of prosecco to the top of the drink – thus making the raspberry lemonade fizz!
19 thoughts on “Raspberry Lemonade Fizz”
It’s so refreshing. Will try soon
Looks great, just in time for the warm weather! Thanks!
Thanks so much, I hope you enjoy!
Only one teensy problem I see here. Prosecco is optional?!?!?!?
Haha well I like to cater for all audiences! 🙂
Wow awesome drink
Thanks very much 🙂
Welcome
In France, I believe this would be called a “Diabolo Framboise.” Not that the name really matters — it’s a good drink!
Very true! Sounds a lot more fancy too 🙂
Oh my this looks so refreshing! Lemon and raspberries are an awesome combo and to top it with some fizz, it just tastes so good! Love it!
Thank you! It is the most refreshing drink! 🙂
I thought that reading this post would make the sun come out cos its gone a bit grey here and this drink just looks so summery. Alas, it’s still grey but the drink still looks delicious! I love raspberries too.
Haha hopefully it’ll come out again soon. I’m glad that you like the recipe 🙂
Beautiful pictures! This recipe sounds so refreshing!
Thanks very much 🙂
This sounds delicious!
Thank you 🙂
Great summer drink!
