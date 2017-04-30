Hello again! Welcome to my first ever sip-able recipe.

Raspberries are one of my favourite ingredients to add both to deserts and drinks. I think that the sweet and light flavour works particularly well when married together with the tangy freshness of lemon, which is exactly what I have done with this raspberry lemonade fizz! I doubt that this recipe will need much of a sales pitch from me: it is crazy simple to make, refreshingly delicious and it only requires 4 ingredients (plus garnish). Sold? If not may I suggest topping this with prosecco for the perfect summer time cocktail.

One note to bear in mind with this recipe: lemonade tends to fall into two categories – it is either sweet or sharp and I am sure that everyone has their personal preference. I have tried to create a recipe that balances the two and is therefore not too saccharine or too tangy but you can adjust the sugar to lemon ratio accordingly depending on your taste.

Makes 1 jug of lemonade

Prep time: 10 minutes

Chilling time: 1 hour

Ingredients

300 g caster sugar

350 ml lemon juice

1.5 ltr water

150 g raspberries

Ice cubes

1 lemon, thinly sliced (optional)

Mint springs (optional)

Prosecco (optional)

Method

Pour the caster sugar into the bottom of your jug or pitcher. Add the lemon juice and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Add the water to the jug and stir to combine. Use your hands to crush the raspberries into the jug and stir thoroughly into the lemonade. The colour should turn from a cloudy yellow to pink as the raspberry juice is released. Add a handful of ice cubes to the jug and then place in the fridge to chill for 1 hour. This will also help the flavours marry together. To serve pour the lemonade into a glass, top with an ice cube, a spring of mint and a slice of lemon. To upgrade the drink even further add a swig of prosecco to the top of the drink – thus making the raspberry lemonade fizz!

Thank you so much for reading this post, I hope that you enjoyed it! Please let me know what you think in the comments as I love hearing from you and do not forget to follow me on Instagram, Facebook and on this blog to see more recipes and foodie musings from me. The link to do both can be found below if on a tablet/ phone or in the side bar if on a computer. I have also recently joined Pinterest so follow me on there for even more foodie inspiration – my username is Wish to Dish.