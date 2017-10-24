Feta and Basil Stuffed Butternut Squash with a Sourdough Sage Crumb

This is the ultimate autumnal supper.

Today’s recipe does not contain a ten page ingredients list or fancy foreign techniques that you have to google – it is a simple, rustic and delicious dish that you will keep on coming back to. Just roast the squash in a little oil, stir in some cheese (because when isn’t cheese a good idea) and fresh herbs (the best way to elevate a dish) and then top it with a sprinkling of my absolutely beautiful breadcrumbs and dinner is ready!

This makes a lovely vegetarian center piece, you could serve it alongside griddled chicken breast or use it as a side for your next roast dinner. If you have leftover breadcrumbs then try scattering them on top of a vegetable soup this winter as an easy alternative to crackers or croutons.

Serves 2

Prep time – 20 minutes

Cooking time – 50 minutes

Ingredients

1 butternut squash

150 g feta

2 tsp nutmeg

1 large handful basil, finely chopped

olive oil

salt and pepper

2 slices sourdough

3 sprigs rosemary

3 sprigs sage

Method

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees C. Cut the butternut squash in half. Place on a baking tray and use a sharp knife to score into the flesh of each half in a criss cross pattern – this will help it cook more evenly. Season generously with salt and pepper and drizzle 1 tbsp of olive oil onto each half and then place in the oven to cook for 40 minutes or until soft. In a blender blitz up the sourdough with salt, pepper, sage and rosemary until they form coarse breadcrumbs. Pour this mixture out onto a large baking tray and drizzle 2 tbsp of olive oil over it all. Remove the butternut squash from the oven and scrape out the flesh into a bowl. Crumble over the feta, basil and nutmeg and then use a fork to mash it all together until combined. Season with a little salt and pepper if needed and an extra dash of olive oil if it looks a little dry. Pour the mixture back into the butternut squash cases and then return to the oven for 10 minutes. Place the tray of breadcrumbs into the oven for five minutes until they have turned a golden brown and crunchy. When they are ready take the squash and crumbs out of the oven, sprinkle the crumbs over the squash and then serve alongside steamed greens or a tomato salad.

