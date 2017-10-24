Feta and Basil Stuffed Butternut Squash with a Sourdough Sage Crumb

This is the ultimate autumnal supper.
Today’s recipe does not contain a ten page ingredients list or fancy foreign techniques that you have to google – it is a simple, rustic and delicious dish that you will keep on coming back to. Just roast the squash in a little oil, stir in some cheese (because when isn’t cheese a good idea) and fresh herbs (the best way to elevate a dish) and then top it with a sprinkling of my absolutely beautiful breadcrumbs and dinner is ready!
This makes a lovely vegetarian center piece, you could serve it alongside griddled chicken breast or use it as a side for your next roast dinner. If you have leftover breadcrumbs then try scattering them on top of a vegetable soup this winter as an easy alternative to crackers or croutons.
Serves 2
Prep time – 20 minutes
Cooking time – 50 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 butternut squash
- 150 g feta
- 2 tsp nutmeg
- 1 large handful basil, finely chopped
- olive oil
- salt and pepper
- 2 slices sourdough
- 3 sprigs rosemary
- 3 sprigs sage
Method
- Preheat the oven to 170 degrees C.
- Cut the butternut squash in half. Place on a baking tray and use a sharp knife to score into the flesh of each half in a criss cross pattern – this will help it cook more evenly. Season generously with salt and pepper and drizzle 1 tbsp of olive oil onto each half and then place in the oven to cook for 40 minutes or until soft.
- In a blender blitz up the sourdough with salt, pepper, sage and rosemary until they form coarse breadcrumbs. Pour this mixture out onto a large baking tray and drizzle 2 tbsp of olive oil over it all.
- Remove the butternut squash from the oven and scrape out the flesh into a bowl. Crumble over the feta, basil and nutmeg and then use a fork to mash it all together until combined. Season with a little salt and pepper if needed and an extra dash of olive oil if it looks a little dry. Pour the mixture back into the butternut squash cases and then return to the oven for 10 minutes.
- Place the tray of breadcrumbs into the oven for five minutes until they have turned a golden brown and crunchy.
- When they are ready take the squash and crumbs out of the oven, sprinkle the crumbs over the squash and then serve alongside steamed greens or a tomato salad.
Thank you so much for reading this post, I hope that you enjoyed it! Please let me know what you think in the comments as I love hearing from you and do not forget to follow me on Instagram, Facebook and and Pinterest (my username is wishtodish) plus subscribe on here to see more recipes and foodie musings from me.
11 thoughts on “Feta and Basil Stuffed Butternut Squash with a Sourdough Sage Crumb”
These look so beautiful !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds Greek to me. I think we’ll try it. Mama Marika would be proud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This sounds outstanding! I wish I could find a sub for feta that my allergy kid could have, because I have seen several delicious recipes today that contain feta. I might just have to make him something else while we eat this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for your like!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the addition of fresh herbs like basil, rosemary and sage to roasted root veggies and the croutons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This looks like it’d be complicated, but it most definitely isn’t! Looks delicious and looks absolutely perfect for this autumn season ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah amazing thank you – I hope that you enjoy it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
These look awesome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This looks delicious! I just bought a butternut squash….
LikeLike
Great timing Rosie. I have a pumpkin in my fridge which I was wondering what to do with, so I will try this recipe tomorrow with dinner. Thanks lovely. 🙂
LikeLike